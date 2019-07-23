Resources More Obituaries for David Burrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David P. Burrell

BURRELL, David P. David P. Burrell, Sr., age 64, passed away on July 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, Texas. The Graveside Service will follow the Mass at Andice Cemetery. He was born in Brenham, TX to Rev. G.W. and Bessie M. Burrell. In 1974, he married Beatrice Vittonel and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. David was a graduate of the University of Houston (BBA) and The University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking (MBA). David recently retired from the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs in 2018 where he served in various roles including Underwriter, Asset Manager and Director of Housing Programs. He was also the Director of Correspondent Lending at the Texas Veterans Land Board for 15 years. He was also the former President/CEO of National Security Bank Tyler and worked at the FDIC in New Orleans. In addition to his work, David served in various board positions which included the Public Employees Credit Union where he served as Chairman since 2014. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Austin Community Radio, Inc. (KAZI), Texas Irrigators Council and First City Southwest Mortgage. David was also an active member in his church and community. He was an Acolyte, Chairman of the Finance Council, Altar Server Coordinator, as well as a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 12522 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church. He also enjoyed working at his ranch and spending time with his grandchildren. David Paul Burrell Sr. was preceded in death by his father, Rev. G.W. Burrell, Sr., his sister Pattye Burrell Turner, his brother-in-law, Lonnie Turner, Sr. and his brother-in-law, Alvin Senette. David is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Beatrice; daughter, Casey Davis and her husband Rod; son, David Burrell Jr. and his wife Brenda; son, Troy Edmond, Sr. and his wife Crystal; grandchildren, Amara Burrell, Aden Burrell, Peyton Davis, Preston Davis, Chase Davis, Andre Edmond, Troy Edmond Jr., Chasity Edmond and Layla Edmond; brother, Robert Burrell and wife Carolyn; sister, Noma Roberson and husband Willie; sister, Billie Floyd and husband Freddie; brother, George W. Burrell Jr. and wife Charlene; sister, Edna Lowery and husband Ernest; sister, Julie Franklin and husband Earl; sister, Sylvia Burke; sister, Hallie Senette; and many brother in-laws, sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, family, and relatives. The Burrell Family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in Round Rock, TX. Thank you for your compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in David's honor to The Santa Rosa Food Pantry at 6571 FM 970, Florence TX 76527-4473. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019