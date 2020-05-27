|
PATCHEN, David David Patchen passed away on May 19, 2020 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on December 19. 1942 in Williamsport, Pa, the only child of Donald and Geraldine Patchen. He was the valedictorian of his high school class and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Juniata College, and a Master's Degree at Cornell University where he met his wife, Nancy Hardy. They married in 1967 and he began his career as a manufacturing engineer with IBM in Endicott, New York. They were transferred to Austin in 1979, and he retired in 1997. David was an avid tennis player and enjoyed many years playing with his friends at Balcones Country Club and Summerwood. He had a passion for the outdoors, loved to travel to view the scenery, snorkel the reefs, hike the mountain trails, and search for the perfect sunset. Above all, he was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, his son, Donald Patchen (Kim), daughter, Anne Drews(Jason), and grandchild, Linden Patchen. Because of the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Park Foundation: 1110 Vermont Avenue, /Ste 200, Washington, D.C. 20005; www.nationalparks.org, or the in his memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020