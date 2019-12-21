|
|
DOELGER, David Peter David P. Doelger, age 82, of Austin passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at his home. He was born January, 5 1937 in Long Branch, NJ, to Richard Doelger and Eileen (Doherty) Doelger. He was the great grandson of Peter Doelger, the famous New York City brewer of the late 1800's and early 1900's. He grew up on the Jersey Shore with his three brothers and attended Red Bank Catholic High School. He joined the Naval Reserves while in high school at the close of the Korean War. He graduated from the United Stated Naval Academy in 1959 and served two years in the Destroyer Force, US Atlantic Fleet, The Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf. He also served for over three years in Submarines in the North Atlantic. He joined 3M Company at their Freehold, New Jersey Magnetic Products Plant in 1964 as a process engineer. Rutgers University awarded him an MBA in 1969. In 1976 he transferred to 3M's Magnetic Products Plant in Hutchinson, MN where he was appointed Plant Manager in 1980. Columbia, Missouri was his next assignment as the Plant Manager of the Electronic Products Division Plant starting in 1984 where he oversaw a major plant expansion. He left Columbia for Austin, TX with his new wife and son in 1990 to take the position of Electronic Products Division Quality Manager and to become a Longhorn fan. He retired from 3M in 1993 after a 27 year career in order to spend more time with his family. He put in numerous hours of volunteer time with the local school libraries, mentor, and guest speaker. In his retirement years Dave devoted a lot of time to researching his family's genealogy. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Richard John Doelger, of New York City and Eileen Martha (Doherty) Doelger of Jersey City, NJ. He was also predeceased by his first wife Janet (Feit) Doelger of Rumson, NJ who passed away in early 1988. Dave is survived by his loving wife Lynn (Russell) Doelger of Austin, TX and brother; Peter Doelger of Somerville. He also leaves behind three sons who were the joy of his life; Christopher Doelger of Dassel, MN, Paul Doelger of Columbia, MO and Richard Doelger of Austin, TX. Dave leaves three grandchildren; Sarah Doelger-Leyk of St. Cloud MN, Alison Doelger of St. Cloud MN, Lucas Doelger of New Auburn, MN numerous cousins and countless friends. The great-grandchildren he leaves behind are Whitley Reginek, Arlo Reginek, Andrew Thomas Doelger-Leyk and Matthew Ryan Doelger-Leyn of MN. Dave loved the Navy and the sea, particularly the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. His remains will be placed in the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American , 1-800-283-7800.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019