GUSTAFSON, David Ray 1947 to 2020 David Ray Gustafson, 72, of Austin, died January 23, 2020. The University of Texas Longhorns lost one of its biggest fans. David was born May 3, 1947, in Austin, Texas. Early on, his parents, Sidney and Louise Gustafson, moved to Gonzales, Texas, where David spent his youth. He graduated in 1965 from Gonzales High School where he was President of the Student Council, voted Most Likely to Succeed, was a member of the National Honor Society, the Apache Band, and the Letterman's Club. Having attended UT football games since childhood, there was never a question where David would attend college. He graduated from The University of Texas in 1969, was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a Lifetime Member of Texas-Exes Alumni Association. He received his DDS from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1973, and had a dental practice in northwest Austin until retirement. He was named Austin's Dentist of the Year multiple times throughout his career. David married the love of his life, Bonnie Leila Foster Gustafson. Together they built their dental practice and enjoyed a life of hunting, fishing, traveling, entertaining, and spending time at their ranch in Three Rivers and later at their ranch in Llano. They both loved all things burnt orange. David's happiness came from his family, his friends, his fraternity brothers, his patients, his dogs, and watching sports of any kind. He was known to watch re-runs of UT football games during the off season. David was a kind and true gentleman. Among his close buddies, he was known by multiple nicknames, which reflected his playful nature and sense of humor: Doc, Gus, Pedro, Dr. Guffy, Mongo. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents, and is survived by: brother-in-law John C. Foster and wife Pam; nephew Christian Foster and wife Megan and their children; niece Missy Hajral and husband Neeshu and their child; and cousins Sytha Minter, Vance and Brandi McMurry, Greta Gustafson, Kay Kocurek Bell, Cindy Transgrud, and Darryl Transgrud. David is also survived by his dear friend since Kindergarten and "almost brother", Kevin Malatek and his wife Joyce, of Junction, Texas; and his two adopted pups, Gypsy and Sidney. The family extends special gratitude to David's devoted Caregiver, Patricia Sierra Aleman, and faithful bookkeeper, Kat Helmle. Memorial Service on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX, with Reception immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to The David & Bonnie Gustafson Scholarship Fund, c/o Regina Schauer, Attorney, 12401 Hymeadow Dr, Austin, TX 78750, or to The . Obituary and memorial guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020