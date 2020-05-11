|
POWER, David Richard David Richard Power, age 67, of Wimberley, Texas was born in Victoria, TX on May 20th, 1952 to James Talford Power II and Doris Jean Britton Power. He passed away on April 17th, 2020. David graduated from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, TX in 1970. While attending high school at Lake Highlands he was a drum major and was a two time member of the all state band in 1969 and 1970. After graduating he went on to attend college at the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the Longhorn band from 1970-1971, a member of the University of Texas Symphonic band from 1970-1973 and a member of the University of Texas Symphonic wind/string ensemble in 1973. He graduated from UT in 1974. David married Mary Beth Evans on October 2nd, 1976. They welcomed their son, Ben on November 22nd, 1986. David retired from the State of Texas with 23 years of service in October 2009. David was a man of honesty and integrity. He will be sorely missed by many friends and family members. He is survived by his son Ben; brother, James, sister in law Alyson Anderson and her husband Rodney, brother in law Terry Evans and his wife Donna and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. David's funeral service were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. A Memorial Service will be conducted in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a . God bless David and may he rest in eternal peace.
