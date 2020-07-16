GONZALES, David Salazar Our Beloved David Salazar Gonzales, age 71, resident of Austin, was born into Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Edward and Susie Salazar Gonzales. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Connie Delgado Gonzales; his children, Mark David Gonzales, Carrie Ann Gonzales, Paula Marie Medellin, and her spouse, Pablo, Christina Louise Luna, and her spouse, Charles, and Carmen Castro; seven grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; his siblings, Edward Gonzales, Jr., and his spouse, Stella, Linda Perez, and her spouse, Jesse, Christina Gonzales, and Larry Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with Prayer and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Interment will follow at Capital Parks Cemetery.



