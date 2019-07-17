SOLLINGER, David A. USN (Ret) LCDR Dave Sollinger, 90, was born in Dearborn Michigan in 1928 and passed peacefully on June 22. He grew up in Dearborn where his father was a pattern maker personally chosen by Henry Ford. Dave proudly served in the United States Navy for 25 years, fulfilling his childhood dreams of flying. He was an accomplished pilot on the USS Hornet and USS Yorktown and flew Arctic rescue missions. He was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan for 2 years flying transports to Vietnam and back. His wife Marilynn Yeatman and 4 children Sandy, Dave, Alma and Paul had the experience of a lifetime living in that beautiful country in the 1960's. He was then a peace officer in the University of Texas Police Department in Austin and San Antonio. Upon retiring he became a master woodworker, even violin maker. Dave also had a lifelong love of poetry, drama and story telling. and his dramatic talents were in great demand at churches and social gatherings. He was a devoted member of Pipe Creek Presbyterian Church and a vital participant in the choir. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his son David (Davey) and his second wife of 27 years Barbara and stepsons Carlos and Larry and his border collies Homer and Ed. He is survived by his first wife of 27 years Marilynn and their daughters Sandy and Alma and son Paul; wife Yolanda; stepson Mike from second wife Barbara. Memorial service at Pipe Creek Presbyterian Little Rock Church, 8589 State Hwy 16, Pipe Creek, TX 78063, on Saturday July 20, 11 am. Dave will be interred with military honors in the National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am; 1520 Harry Wurzbach RD. San Antonio, TX 78209. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019