More Obituaries for David Stackhouse
David Stackhouse

David Stackhouse Obituary
Stackhouse, David Born in Eureka, KS to Ann Torrance and Willian Cleary Stackhouse. Died April 27 at the age of 69. Graduated from Borger High School. Attended W.Texas State University. Proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Worked for LCRA in Austin for 29 years. A devoted family man who lived an energetic life. Survived by wife Julie, children Steven (Tiffany), Erin (Herman), Quin, (Stephanie), Sister Diane (Richard), 10 grandchildren, nieces, and a multitude of friends. Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Friday, May 24 at 1 PM. Memorial Service at the Cibolo Nature Center (Boerne), 10:30 AM Saturday, May 25.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019
