KEIM, David Stephen Age 64, passed away and reunited with his loving wife, Julie Aaronson Keim, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1956 in Seattle, Washington to Robert Keim and Patricia Hope, David grew up with his three younger sisters, Valerie Rasmussen, Janet Keim Luppino, and Beverly Keim. David graduated from Tulane University with a degree in computer science. In New Orleans, over a game of bridge, he met the love of his life and wife of 25 years, Julie. Together, Julie and David had three incredible, unique boys: Jeffrey, Danny and Michael, who they deeply cherished and adored. A child at heart, David was an enthusiastic and imaginative parent. He led the boys' Indian Guides and Boy Scout groups, and taught them to play all the games he loved. Deemed "the coolest parent ever," David was infamous among adults for treating his kids, nieces and nephews to dessert-first dinners and loving gifts. David loved to tout Michael's academic accomplishments, supported Danny's business ventures, and found the greatest joy playing fantasy football with his oldest son Jeff. In more recent years, he treasured the time he spent with his adorable grandson, Aaron. He was an endless storyteller, seamlessly striking up conversations with strangers everywhere he went. His generosity was truly astounding. He believed in balancing the karma of the world with unprovoked acts of kindness: he bought a car for a complete stranger; bought a house for his long-time housekeeper, Carmen; and loaned money to his exercise trainer so that he could start his own business. David's zest for life, the love of his family, and his booming laugh will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. The funeral will be streamed at 10am CST on Friday at Facebook.com/AustinNaturalFunerals
. Please wear something colorful in honor of David. At the family's request, please consider a donation to Heart to Heart International or World Central Kitchen in David's honor in lieu of flowers.