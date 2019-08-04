|
ABRAHAM, SR., David Thomas David Thomas Abraham Sr., age 94, died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. David was predeceased by his wife of 48 years: Lorraine Abraham, his son: Joseph Howard Abraham, and his grandson: Ronald Wayne Hagood. Born to Salem and Elizabeth Abraham on March 7th, 1925, David grew up in Austin, Texas. At age 17, he enlisted in the US Army Signal Corps. He switched over to the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi until he was honorably discharged in 1946 after the war ended. David met and married his wife Lorraine in 1953 and moved back to Austin to raise their family. His career was in electronics, but he spent the last 30 years at his true vocation; as the center and the heart of his family. We all referred to him as "Gido"(Grandpa). He was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, sharing food and laughter. Gido never turned down a game of cards or dominoes. He was a long time, and active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, which he considered his church home. He was also a life-long member of the Austin ALA Club. He is survived by: His sister, Anna Valcourt (husband , Thomas Valcourt), His brother in law, Jack Vaeth. His son, Jerry Hagood (wife, Carol Sue Hagood) , son, David Abraham (wife, Laurie Ann Abraham), and daughter , Debbie Sue Muhle (husband, Guy Muhle). David also leaves 7 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews to guard his memory. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice and all the attending doctors, nurses and neighbors for their efforts and support. A visitation followed by a Rosary is scheduled for Monday, August 5th from 6-8pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home on North Lamar Blvd. The funeral service will be at 10am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019