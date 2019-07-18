TONER, David Thomas David Thomas Toner, 81, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He lived most of his adult life in El Paso, which he loved, but moved to Austin to be closer to family several years ago. He is survived by his 5 daughters and 4 son-in-laws: Teresa and Mark Libera of Reston, VA, Trish Hart of Austin, TX, Martha and Jeff Bycynski of Jackson, GA, Karen and Byron Marsales of Austin, TX, and Christina and Mike Sabisch of Austin, TX. His eight grandchildren and one great grandchild were also the joy of his life. He left this world "with his bags packed and his bucket list complete." Celebration of life will be held at Journey Imperfect Faith Community, 7500 Woodrow Ave, Austin, TX 78757, July 20th at 10:30am. Family requests donations for those who are interested, in lieu of flowers, in honor of his daughter Teresa Libera to the ALS Association or the . Donations can also be mailed to: ALS Association 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019