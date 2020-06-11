TURNER, David Wagner David W. Turner, 54, of Pflugerville died Saturday, June 6th. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 16, 1965, a son of Margaret (Cowan) Turner and the late Loise Howard Turner. David was the loving husband of Robin J. (Martin) Turner. Public Viewing 8 AM to 10 AM on Saturday, June 13th at St. Mary's Baptist Church in Pflugerville, TX. The Private Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/davidturner) 12 Noon Saturday, June 13th. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 11, 2020.