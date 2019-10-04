|
BENNETT, David Wayne Georgetown - David Wayne Bennett, 84, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 peacefully at home. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Linda Opal (Rogers) Bennett; his daughter, Rhonda Lynn Bennett; his son, Anthony Wayne Bennett and his wife, Andra Bennett; his son, Gregory Wayne Bennett and his wife, Heidi Bennett; five granddaughters - Katelynn, Jayde, Lillian, Rosalee, and Laurelai; one great grandson - Roman; many beloved nieces and nephews that he adored, and his dear friends including lifelong friend Bobby Mangum. His parents Jesse Burney and Clara Bennett; his sister, Clara (Bennett) Minning; and his brother Jesse Burney Bennett, Jr., preceded him in death. Born in Dallas and raised in Abilene, the son of Jesse Burney and Clara Lee (Russell) Bennett and grandson of Ira Monroe & Eudoxie Bennett. He was a graduate of Abilene High School in 1953. Mr. Bennett graduated with honors from Texas Tech University, majoring in Park Management and Horticulture. He was a member of the Alpha Zeta Scholastic Fraternity. After graduation, he worked as a Landscape Architect for the Texas Highway Department. While working at the Highway Department Mr. Bennett wrote the original Title Act to license all Landscape Architects in Texas. He personally lobbied each legislator during the 1960's until the Act was approved in the summer of 1969 by the 61st Legislature. Mr. Bennett was issued license #7. With a love for the game of golf, landscape architecture, and being self-employed, it seemed almost destiny that Dave would pursue a career in designing Golf Courses around the globe. He became a Golf Course Architect in the late 1960s and designed many golf courses including Lost Creek Country Club in Austin, TX; The Hills of Prestonwood in Plano, TX; Santa Teresa in El Paso, TX with his consultant Lee Trevino; The Hills in Calgary, Alberta, Canada; and Applewood Golf Course in Tucson, AZ; and his last course, The National Golf Club of Louisiana at Westlake. He loved his work and his many friends in the golf world. He was an avid Texas Rangers fan, and during retirement he never missed an inning. He loved the Lord, serving in his church, his family, and adored his granddaughters and great-grandson. Family visitation will be held at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Rd 620, Austin, TX; Saturday, October 5, 2019 3-5pm. Funeral Services at Hyde Park Baptist Church Chapel, Austin, TX; Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that any donations be made to the or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2019