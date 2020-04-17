|
|
DERNER, David William David William Derner (Dave), 70, of Austin, Texas departed this life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dave leaves his cherished wife of 33 years, Mary Derner, and their two sons, Robert of Austin and John and his wife, Dani, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dave was very proud of his sons' accomplishments and took great joy in their successes. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Dave was preceded in death by his loving parents, William and Dolores Derner. Dave is survived by his brother Jim of Santa Monica, California; his sister Laurel Kuehr and her husband, Jeff, of Birmingham, Alabama, along with many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Dave was a true man of faith who prayed every morning and was a devout Christian and active member of Bethany Lutheran (Missouri Synod) Church in Austin, Texas. Dave never wavered in his faith and beliefs throughout his battle with cancer. Dave will always be remembered and cherished for his dry wit, attention to detail, and love of 60's music. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Dave was truly an honest, beloved, forthright, and Christian man, whose examples will live on in his family. He will be missed. Memorial plans are pending due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacts. Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's honor to Bethany Lutheran Church at 3701 W. Slaughter Lane.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2020