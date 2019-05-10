Home

Dr. David Williams

Dr. David Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Dr. David A. Dr. David A. Williams, the son of Simon Williams and Frances Sarah Clayborn, was born June 27, 1925 in McKinney, Texas. Dr. Williams was a Navy Veteran and an educator. His teaching career spanned over many years where he served countless number of students in high school and college. Dr. Williams, along with his late wife Mrs. Augustine Coleman Williams, was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory sons Jackie Coleman, Stanley Williams, Ronald Williams; grandson, Adrian Williams; granddaughters, Layla Ellison, Alivia Coleman, Carrietta Coleman; a host of great grands and great-great grands; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation this evening, 4-7 pm at King-Tears Mortuary. Service Saturday, 1pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Entombment Cook Walden Mausoleum. www.king-tearsmortuary.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019
