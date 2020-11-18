1/1
David Willis Renfro
RENFRO, David Willis David Willis Renfro, born December 18, 1939, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 from complications from Mayasthenia Gravis. David grew up in Austin and attended Austin public schools. He graduated with a BA from University of Texas in 1963. After graduation David served in the US Navy reaching the rank of Lieutenant JG. His professional years were spent in insurance underwriting, retiring from Texas Builders Insurance in Austin. David enjoyed traveling, fine wine, music and true crime novels. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Willis Renfro, brother Joseph Renfro III, and brother-in-law John Brockenbrough. He is survived by his twin sister, Mary Hanna Renfro of Houston, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank longtime family friend Conrad Derdeyn for his help and support during David's illness. David will be interned at Houston National Cemetery, date to be determined.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 18, 2020.
