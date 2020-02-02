|
|
LIDDY, David William David William Liddy, 56, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on November 12, 1963. David graduated from Johnston High School in 1982. He was married to Tajah Morris Liddy on December 31, 1993. David worked as a U.S. Postal worker for 30 years. He was a member of American Postal Workers Union, Local 299. David treasured his family near and far, He had a passion for the Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and coaching his son Connor's Little League baseball team. He is survived by his son Connor, his wife Tajah, his parents Pat and Dot, his brother Patrick, his sister Suzanne, his niece Kelly, his cousin Greg, and many, many relatives and friends (especially David Nance, Scott Gebert and Joe Foster) who loved and supported him in good times and bad. Funeral services will be held at the Cook Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 14501 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Visitation: 5 - 7 p.m., Monday, February 3rd Memorial Service: 11 a.m., February 4th. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020