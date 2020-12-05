COOPER, Davis Lowrey Our precious, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and good friend, Dave Cooper, age 86, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born in Greenville, Mississippi on July 9, 1934, and grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a child of Baptist Missionary parents, William Lowrey and Catherine (Kitty) Cooper. Davis graduated from Baylor University, where he met his best friend and wife of almost 65 years, Jean Priddy. Dave and Jean were married at the First Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, on November 25, 1955, and began their Christian journey together. He also was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. Davis pastored for 42 years in 7 churches in 4 states. In retirement at Sun City Georgetown, Texas he supplied pulpits, and taught a Bible Study class for many years at Crestview Baptist Church. During his years of ministry, he spoke at Baptist retreats, revivals, and led seminars. He was on the Executive Board of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, President of Stillwater, Oklahoma Ministerial Association, President of the Colorado Baptist Convention, Chairman of Southwestern Board of Trustees and on the Trustee Board of the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He loved to study the Bible and preach the Word of God. Dave was an avid golfer and was a golf marshal for many years in Sun City. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed telling stories with a great sense of humor. His favorite food was Blue Bell ice cream which he introduced to many people across the country. Though soft spoken, Dave made a positive impression and influence on others with how he lived his life. He had an unconditional love for his family and was devoted to his grandchildren. His great joy was to be with them. Most of all was his devotion, deep faith and constant love for the Lord. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Annie Glen Cooper Thornton. He is survived by his caring wife Jean, children Guy Cooper (Jana), Cheryl True (Walt), Elaine Cooper, and Glynn Cooper (Cyndi), plus 9 grandchildren and their spouses, and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Mary Beth Maxwell, and two brothers, Dr. William Cooper and T. R. Cooper, along with many nieces and nephews, plus many good friends and neighbors. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church, 2300 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crestview Baptist Building Fund in Davis' memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store