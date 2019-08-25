|
CHAMBERS, Dawn Callahan Reissig "Our Sunshine" 10/26/1956 8/21/2019 "Because someone we love is in Heaven, there's a little bit of heaven in our hearts." Our beloved "Sunshine", Dawn Patricia, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. She was born on October 26th, 1956 to her "Mama" Jane Taylor. She graduated from Crockett High School at 17 years old and began working for Southwestern Bell, now AT&T, that same year. She dedicated 36 years of her life to the company and to her employees, as a devoted manager. Our Sunshine lived her life heart and soul for her family. She loved Christmas and she loved making others feel good. Our sunshine was an outgoing, self-motivated, independent, and inspirational person. She was a loyal friend, a loving wife, and a great sister. Her children were her driving purpose in life, but most of all, the light of Sunshine's world was her grandchildren; Jada, Daxton, Lawson, Brody, Luke, Nolan, and Marlo, who will remember her for "loving them greater than the whole wide world." Sunshine was loved and admired by all who knew her, and we will remember her for living life like "today is the first day of the rest of your life." Along with her beautiful grandchildren, our Sunshine is survived by her best friend and husband, Bobby, her four daughters, Alexis, Lindsey and husband Nick, Meagan and husband Patrick, and Kaysi and her husband Chris. She is also survived by Debi and Steve, Kenny Dean, Mary, Catherine, Kenady, and Kannen. Last, but not least, she is survived by her loving in-laws Fannie and Lloyd. Family and friends will gather from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. A Celebration of Dawn's life will begin at 12:00pm and the graveside service will follow at High Grove Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019