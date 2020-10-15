1/
Dawn Dillon Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDERS, Dawn Dillon Dawn Dillon Sanders, of Leander, TX, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the age of 55. Dawn is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ed Sanders, son Dallas Gaston, Mother Geraldine Dillon, and sister Melody Dimas. Along with many family and friends. Dawn gave unconditional love, support, had the most giving heart, infectious laugh, and beautiful smile. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 2pm at the Leander Church of Christ 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy, Leander, TX 78641.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Leander Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved