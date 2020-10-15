SANDERS, Dawn Dillon Dawn Dillon Sanders, of Leander, TX, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the age of 55. Dawn is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ed Sanders, son Dallas Gaston, Mother Geraldine Dillon, and sister Melody Dimas. Along with many family and friends. Dawn gave unconditional love, support, had the most giving heart, infectious laugh, and beautiful smile. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 2pm at the Leander Church of Christ 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy, Leander, TX 78641.



