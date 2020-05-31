DANIEL, Debbie Day Debbie Day Daniel, born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Larry and Jewel Mae Daniel on August 17, 1949, went home to be with her Lord on May 27, 2020. A preacher's kid, she was the fourth generation of her family dedicated to sharing the Gospel. Following graduation from Mississippi College with degrees in psychology and religious education, Debbie served as minister of youth and education in churches in Louisiana and Southern California. For eight summers she traveled with high school and college students who presented sacred concerts all across the United States and in Canada. While music was her love, for three years following 9/11, Debbie wrote weekly columns in several community newspapers and on several select websites giving her a wonderful opportunity to share both her patriotism and her Christian testimony. Debbie's most recent ministries included organization and production of The Grand Ole Gospel Sing, a praise gathering of Christian talent, and The Steel Magnolias, a group of ladies who present choreographed gospel music presentations. In addition, she established and led two women's spiritual growth conferences, Garden Gatherings . . . Bloom Where You Are, and Reflections . . . Heart to Heart. Preceded in death by her parents, Debbie will be fondly remembered by a host of family and friends who feel blessed to have had her in their lives. Among those are her sister, Darlene Maroney and husband Gary, her brother Gordon L Daniel and wife Joan, and six nephews and three nieces 12 grandnephews and 11 grandnieces who enjoyed so many exciting adventures with their Aunt DD. A memorial service will be held in San Marcos, Texas, at The Embassy Suites on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00 pm, and Debbie will be buried beside her parents at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Alexandria, Louisiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store