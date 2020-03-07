|
HORTON, Debbie 54, completed her earthly journey, Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born May 16, 1965 in Rochester, New York to William and Mary (Racalto) Rowe. She was a devoted teacher for "exceptional student education" and taught until her health began to fail. Survivors are her husband, John D. Horton of Red Rock; three daughters, Ashley Cruz (Ronnie) of New Braunfels, Megan Keel (Jason)of New Braunfels and Brandy Horton (Ian) of Round Rock; two sons, Jacob Horton and Jayden Horton, both of Red Rock; four grandchildren; five sisters, Donna, Lori, Tammy, Brenda and Yvonne; four brothers, Lee, Keith, Tommy and Jason. Preceded in death by her parents, William Rowe and Mary (Racalto) Bankhead; step-father, Edward Bankhead; sister, Patricia Rowe. Visitation 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 with Funeral Service at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Abraham officiating. Private burial to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to or "Connecting the Pieces". Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2020