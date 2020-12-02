WEBBER, Deborah Ann September 8, 1951-November 25, 2020 Debbie Webber, 69, of Austin was born in Washington DC, moved to Baytown, Texas as a child and later lived in Sugarland, Andover, MA, Reston, VA and in Houston where she worked as a respected real estate agent and investor. Debbie was a 1971 graduate of the University of Texas and earlier, Baytown's Ross Sterling High School where she met Jeff, her husband of 48 years. She is survived by: her spouse, Jeffrey Alan Webber; her son, Jeffrey Webber, of San Diego, CA; her mother, Robbie Means Perry, and her sister, Judy Perry Cosper, both of Mont Belvieu, Texas. The cause of Debbie's sudden death was heart failure. Yet, her heart and her spirit will live on in the lives of those who loved her. Debbie Webber will be missed. Honoring her request, no public memorial services will be held. A private family gathering is to be determined. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com