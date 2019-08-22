|
HOUP, Deborah Anne (Dalehite) Debbie was born in her maternal grandmother's bed in Starkville, Mississippi on May 16, 1945 and died in Austin on August 16, 2019 ten days shy of her 53rd wedding anniversary. Debbie grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but lived The Hague, Holland, for two years while her father worked for NATO. She attended the University of Florida, where she obtained a BA in Political Science in 1966 and a BA in Journalism in 1967. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and served as President of the Panhellenic Council. She met her husband Ken, who was a bus boy in her sorority house. Upon graduation, she and Ken married in Fort Walton Beach on August 26, 1967 and moneymooned en route to Ken's enrollment in the University of Texas School of Law. Ken and Debbie had an agreement: she would work to put him through law school if he would put her through the rest of life. She made him hold up to his end of the agreement. They bought their first and only home in April 1975. She spent many happy years, first at the Metropolitan Club, then the University of Texas club where she served on numerous committees and presided over the Wednesday night Happy Hour group, the "Met Vets" (veterans of the Metropolitan Club). She is survived by her younger brothers; Tom and Ric Dalehite of Fort Walton Beach, and her husband Ken. There will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at the University of Texas Club. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019