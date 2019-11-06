|
|
CANION, Deborah "Debbie" Christina Canion passed away at home in Austin, TX on Tuesday, October 22nd. A celebration of life will be held at Garrison Park, 6001 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745 on Sunday, November 10th, 1-3 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Austin Music Foundation. Debbie was born January 18th, 1958 in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents, Gene Ballheim and Mildred "Milly" Ballheim Garza. Debbie grew up in multiple places due to her father's military service but spent most of her childhood in Norfolk, Virginia with her mother and stepfather, Melchor "Mel" Garza. She graduated from Lake Taylor High School in 1976 and after traveling a few years, made her way to Austin, TX. Debbie was known for her love of adventures with friends and family and could always be found rocking out to live music. In 1981, together with her first husband, Thomas Wayne Nelson, she gave birth to her only child, Kelly Christina Hatala. Debbie remarried David Keith Canion on August 25, 2007 who brought his only child, Bonnie Elise Canion into the family. After 20+ years of dedicated service, Debbie retired from the University of Texas at Austin. She is preceded in death by her mother, Milly Garza and father, Gene Ballheim. Debbie is survived by her husband, David Canion; her daughter, Kelly Hatala; stepdaughter Bonnie Canion; stepfather Mel Garza; brothers Ray Ballheim and Robert Ballheim; and grandsons Jackson and Austin Hatala.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019