BOURG, Deborah Cecile August 15, 1951 - June 5, 2019 Debby Bourg came into this world on August 15, 1951 in Purcell, Oklahoma. She passed from this world to the next on June 5, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas following a long illness and hard fight. Debby was 67 years old. She fought COPD for nearly 16 years, with the final 6 being connected to an oxygen concentrator at home and oxygen tanks whenever she left the house. Debby's early years were spent in Purcell and Blackwell, Oklahoma. As her father worked in the oil fields of Oklahoma and Texas Debby and her family moved to Brownfield, Texas where she graduated from Brownfield High School in 1969. Shortly after graduating from high school, Debby and the family moved to Midland. Soon thereafter, in November 1969 Debby married Doyle Parker and moved to Lubbock and later to Galveston where he became a physical therapist. Debby worked in banking while in Galveston. In 1971 Debby and her family moved to Austin where Debby helped her husband establish a chain of physical therapy offices. Eventually the family moved to Round Rock, and she had a family of 4 children. Debby and Doyle eventually divorced and Debby met David Bourg while she worked part time at Dillard's in Austin. They married in February 1996 and continued to live in Round Rock. Debby became seriously ill with COPD and was placed under Hospice care in May 2013. By December 2016 her condition had improved to the point that she was discharged from Hospice, but David stayed home with her as her 24/7 care provider until she passed away at home in 2019. Debby loved all of her family, and her dogs. She had too many dogs to count, ranging from a St. Bernard to a teacup poodle and a 3 lb. Yorkie. At one point Debby had 4 Yorkies and a mixed breed rescue dog. At her death she was survived by Tom-E and Ruby, two lovely Yorkies who miss sleeping with her and sitting on her lap. Debby is survived by her husband, David Bourg of Round Rock, his brother Fred of Melissa, Texas and sister Connie Weyel of San Antonio, Texas. Debby is also survived by her sister Beth McKeown and her husband Robert of Austin, daughters Hollie Fierro of Round Rock, Amy Garvel and her husband Brian of McDade, Texas, Sons Britt Parker and his wife Serena of Midland, Texas and Clay Parker of Taylor, niece Heather McKeown and nephew Michael McKeown and eight grandchildren. Debby was predeceased by her father, E. Louis Hammond of Enid, Oklahoma and mother Donna L. Hammond of Round Rock, her brother L. Scott Hammond of Katy, Texas, and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Colorado and Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers the family asks friends to consider donations to the Williamson County, Texas animal shelter (pets.wilco.org) or your local animal shelter. Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 620 North, Austin, Texas 78717. Arrangements under the care of Beck Funeral Home 15709 Ranch Road 620 North Austin, Texas 78717 512-244-3772
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 10, 2019