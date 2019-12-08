|
LEWIS, Deborah Fay Deborah Fay Lewis, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home in Pflugerville, Texas, at the age of 61. Debi was born on January 24,1958 in Houston to the late Jack Carter Lewis and Billie Jean (Black) Lewis who preceded her in death. She attended Westbury High School in Houston and Texas State University in San Marcos. Debi was retired from the Texas Dept of Health where she was an Accountant for over 30 years. She was a caring and loving wife and friend to so many. She will be forever remembered for her one of a kind personality that was filled with laughter, generosity and kindness. She was passionate about many things, including her family, her friends and her beloved Lilly. She was somewhat of a dare devil and enjoyed skydiving, water skiing, roller skating, scuba diving, cliff diving, tubing, rafting and traveling, especially to Estes Park, Colorado. She had a deep love for cheese enchiladas, margaritas and ketchup. She will be greatly missed by the many friends she made throughout her life. Debi made a decision early in life that she was going to keep in touch with every friend she ever made and she did. She is survived by her husband, David Tillerson; his children Jenifer Tillerson and husband Scott Boudar, Joanna and husband Mike Hall, Jason and wife KC Tillerson and his grandson Jonas Stites; her sister Lynn DeWoody, and her brothers Stephen and wife Harriet Jean DeWoody, Gary and wife Debra Lewis, and Larry and wife Kendell Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many extended family members and close friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. The family requests that donations be made to www.servicedogs.org in lieu of flowers to honor Debi's love and support for service animals. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories with Debi's family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019