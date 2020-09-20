HARRIS, Deborah Lynn Deborah Lynn Harris, 61, of Waco died Friday, September 11th. She was born in Austin, TX on July 29, 1959, a daughter of the late Lula Mae (Smith) Shirley and William Harris. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/deborahharris) will be 11 AM on Thursday, September 24th at East Side Church of Christ in Austin, TX. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, September 23rd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.