KELLER, Deborah Sue Deborah Sue Keller, 68 of Pinehurst, passed away on December 29, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Born on June 7, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late John and Ruth Young. While supporting her husband's military career, Deborah played a major role in their son's future success. She always had a big heart, especially for animals. She loved giving gifts all times of the year but especially on birthdays and Christmas. She would also frequent the local Hallmark store, spending hours looking for the perfect ornament to add to her large collection for Christmas or to gift as an expression of her affection for others. Although she struggled with health problems throughout her life, her perseverance, tenacity, and natural compassion for others will continue to inspire those who knew her. Deborah is survived by her husband, Mark Keller; one son, Matthew Keller and his wife, Mary; granddaughter, Roselyn Keller; one sister, Marcia Jane Bradley; nephew, David Robert Bradley and niece, Melissa Scherkenbach. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Moore County Humane Society PO Box 203 Southern Pines, NC 28388. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and a sound mind." 2 Tim 1:17.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020