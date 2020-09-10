TEALER, Debra Ann "Deb" Age 65, of Austin died Monday, August 24th. She was born in La Grange, TX on November 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Freddie Mae (Harris) Robinson and Allen Ray Williams. The Family Celebration Graveside Services will be10 AM on Saturday, September 12th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing 5PM-7PM on Friday, September 11th at City View Bible Church in Round Rock, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information.