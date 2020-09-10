1/1
Debra Ann Tealer
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEALER, Debra Ann "Deb" Age 65, of Austin died Monday, August 24th. She was born in La Grange, TX on November 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Freddie Mae (Harris) Robinson and Allen Ray Williams. The Family Celebration Graveside Services will be10 AM on Saturday, September 12th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing 5PM-7PM on Friday, September 11th at City View Bible Church in Round Rock, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
City View Bible Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
1309 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 213-4115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved