|
|
MONTGOMERY, Debra "Debi" Lee Debra "Debi" Lee Montgomery, age 69, of Rockne, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was born July 7, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Robert "Bob" Beck and Winifred Beck (Ferrell), who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Travis High School and Southwest Texas State University. Debi is survived by the love of her life, husband Pat Montgomery, three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren: Son Ian Nelson with wife Shannon and their children Justin and Jayton; Daughter Roxie Montgomery and her son Jake Davis with wife Miranda and their child Cooper; Daughter Stacy Hemphill, who preceded her in death, with husband Tommy and their children Tommy Jack (TJ), John Wayne (JW), and Codi with children Rylee and Sophie. Debi was one of the first employees with Motorola/Freescale when they opened the Austin, TX branch and dedicated 37 years of work there, which she enjoyed immensely. In retirement, besides spending time with her family and friends in Rockne and Rockport, Debi had a passion for fishing, cooking, traveling, and gambling. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., and the funeral service will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home 505 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop, TX 78602. There will be a burial procession to the graveside service at Bateman Cemetery. The family would like to give thanks to the nurses that took care of her at Seton along with Hospice Austin. We ask that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice Austin or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 19, 2019