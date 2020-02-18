|
GRIFFIN, Delcia Dawn February 6, 1950 February 10, 2020 Having lived a life committed to her Lord and family, Delcia (Cia) Dawn Roach Griffin, was welcomed by heaven's host on Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020. We celebrate her home-coming and rejoice that she will live eternally. Born February 6, 1950, Cia lived in Oklahoma, Texas, California, Maryland and Virginia. Her life was enriched by her parents and blessed by her husband, three daughters, son-in-law, five grandchildren, three siblings and many more family members who survive her. She courageously fought a long battle with cancer. A memorial service to celebrate her life is planned at Celebration Church North Annex Chapel located in Georgetown on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, her family would welcome donations made in her honor to 4Kids of Central Texas, a faith-based non-profit agency partnering with thousands of committed individuals, churches, businesses and foundations to fulfill their Mission of "Providing HopeFor Kids in crisis." Their address is 6019 Tonkowa Trail, Austin, Texas, 78728 or go to their website 4kidsctx.org for a link to donate. Thank you for your generosity and willingness to bless others.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 18, 2020