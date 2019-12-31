Home

ADAMS, Della Lorene Della Lorene (Phillips) Adams entered her heavenly home the evening of December 26, 2019 and was reunited with her husband, Arthur Adams; parents, Henry A Phillips & Ruby (Fox) Phillips; and sister, Mary (Phillips) Johnson. Graveside services: 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, New Year's Eve, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Della Lorene (Phillips) Adams born November 15, 1938 in Driggs, Arkansas. Her church home, Woodlawn Baptist Church in South Austin, Texas was a source of fellowship and joy. Survivors: Her legacy of love lives on in her children, Della (Adams) Meadows and husband, Darryl of Corpus Christi, Texas and David Adams and wife, Robin of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Christian Canales, McKenzie Johnson, Jonathan Adams, Eric Adams and Zachary Adams; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jane Coget, Patsy Williams, Shirley Phillips; and brother, Henry (Buddy) Phillips all of Paris, Arkansas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019
