Della Pena
PENA, Della Age 93, of Round Rock, formerly of Waco passed away at St. David's Round Rock. Graveside services will be 9:00 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 13th at the funeral home. Mrs. Pena retired from Luby's after 30 years of service. She was married for 50 years to Manuel Pena until his death on April 15, 2003. Survivors include her son, Manuel Louis Pena and his wife, Gale, grandchildren, Veronica and Elliot.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waco Memorial Park
AUG
14
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Waco Memorial Park
