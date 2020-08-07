PACE, Delores Jeanene Delores (Dee) Jeanene (Dube) Pace, 89, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 4, 2020 at her home of 63 years in Austin, TX. Dee was born in Dime Box, Texas on September 18, 1930 to Louise Emma Reuther and Herman Ben Dube, a cotton gin owner/operator and farmer/rancher. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Dime Box, Texas. Her first language was German, and she learned English when entering first grade. Upon graduation from Dime Box High School, she enrolled in Seton School of Nursing in Austin, taking core science classes at the University of Texas. After graduation, she worked as an RN at Seton Hospital and met the love of her life, John Pace a student at the University of Texas working at Hirsch's Drug Store. They dated for two years and married in a double ring wedding ceremony with her sister Ruth and husband Wayne at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dime Box on March 29, 1953. As an avid homemaker, Dee enjoyed researching and preparing healthy foods, gardening, and caring for her family. She was involved in her children's many activities, loved her dinner club friends of over 50 years, her Mo Ranch vacation family, her Hope Lutheran Church family and her dear neighbors. She continued her Nursing career and retired from The University of Texas Student Health Center after 21 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at Hope Lutheran Church Food Bank, Seton Alumni, and faithfully visited friends and family in need. She also treasured spending time at the generational farm in Dime Box. Above all, Dee showed love by being genuinely interested in those who crossed her path and actively encouraged their faith. She had an infectious laugh and to know her was to love her. The light of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Louise Dube, Brother Herman Dube, Jr., sister and brother in law Ruth and Wayne Bethke, and grandson, Zachary Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Harold Pace, Daughters and son in laws; Cindy and Barry Williams, Anita and Dan Hill, and son and daughter-in-law Keith and Pamela Pace. Grandchildren Dustin and wife Mandy Williams, Brock Williams, Emily Williams, and Katie Pace. Great-grandchildren John Rush and Ford Williams, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to express particular thanks to the nurses of Encompass Hospice and to the caretakers of Senior Sitters for their devoted care of our beloved Dee. Special thanks to Cynthia, Georgina, Debra, and Lorrie. Visitation will be held at Cook Walden Funeral Home (Lamar) on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. Memorial Services will be at Hope Lutheran Church, Saturday 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Serving as Pall Bearers are Barry Williams, Dan Hill, Dustin Williams, Brock Williams, Luke Speckman, and Douglas Spacek. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Stephen Sebesta. Memorials may be given to Hope Lutheran Church. Virus protocol will be observed at the Memorial Service.