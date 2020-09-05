TYGER, Delores "Dee" Delores "Dee" Tyger was born to the late Paul and Frances Raymond in Heilwood, PA in 1936. Dee was the second of four children; Charlotte Theken Kidney, James Raymond and Geraldine Raymond. Dee had a beautiful mezzo soprano voice, performed on the radio in her younger years and entertained friends and family throughout her life. She met the love of her life Vernon Tyger on a double date with her sister Char and Vernon's brother Norm.They married in 1957. A devoted wife and mother, Dee raised three children with love and encouragement If she was not reading a book in her room or keeping up on politics, you would find Dee listening to music or attending live performances. Dee was a thoughtful listener frequently sharing bits of wisdom. She also had a passion for volunteering and was Girl Scout leader assistant and avid band booster selling concessions to fund Spring High School marching band. Later in life she volunteered at the library at her grandson's school Strake Jesuit. Most recently, Dee served dessert at Emmaus Thanksgiving dinners. She stuffed animals for the kids and organized books and toys for the Green Santa project of Lake Travis. Dee will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, beautiful smile and deep sense of love she had for her family. She will be missed by her daughters Sheryl Kelly and Karen Fisher (Jennifer Fisher); grandchildren Carol Tyger (Yaniv Brener) and Paul Tyger; and daughter-in-law Lynn Guy Tyger. Dee was predeceased by her husband Vernon Tyger Jr., her son Vernon Tyger III, daughter-in-law Christina Tyger, and son-in-law Steve Kelly. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10am at the Emmaus Catholic Parish 1718 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Lakeway, TX 78734. The mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/xGDcKHm660g
.