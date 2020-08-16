1/
Deloria H. Grant
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANT, Deloria H. Deloria H. Grant was born December 13, 1934 to the union of Boston P. Grant and Almeda Daniels Grant in San Marcos, Texas. She passed on July 16, 2020. She attended grade school in San Marcos, Junior High in San Antonio, and graduated from High School in Austin. She attended Prairie View University and Sam Huston College. She became a licensed vocational nurse, where she spent a lifetime in nursing. She specialized in private duty nursing, where her patients included notables such as the wife of the Texas Governor John Connally and the wife of Texas Board of Regent Chairman Frank Erwin. She was never married and had no kids. She is survived by her brother Ray L. Grant and his wife, Reba, of San Antonio and many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. Because of the concerns of spreading corona virus, the memorial service has been postponed. When it is determined to be safe a memorial will be scheduled. The Grant family thanks all the medical personnel, neighbors, and friends who helped during her illness. A special thanks goes out to Joann Vaughn, a neighbor and friend, who oversaw to her total needs.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved