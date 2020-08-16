GRANT, Deloria H. Deloria H. Grant was born December 13, 1934 to the union of Boston P. Grant and Almeda Daniels Grant in San Marcos, Texas. She passed on July 16, 2020. She attended grade school in San Marcos, Junior High in San Antonio, and graduated from High School in Austin. She attended Prairie View University and Sam Huston College. She became a licensed vocational nurse, where she spent a lifetime in nursing. She specialized in private duty nursing, where her patients included notables such as the wife of the Texas Governor John Connally and the wife of Texas Board of Regent Chairman Frank Erwin. She was never married and had no kids. She is survived by her brother Ray L. Grant and his wife, Reba, of San Antonio and many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. Because of the concerns of spreading corona virus, the memorial service has been postponed. When it is determined to be safe a memorial will be scheduled. The Grant family thanks all the medical personnel, neighbors, and friends who helped during her illness. A special thanks goes out to Joann Vaughn, a neighbor and friend, who oversaw to her total needs.