JACKSON, Delphine Gay "D" Delphine Jackson, 62, of Round Rock died Friday, May 29th. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 20, 1958, a daughter of the late Novella (Davenport) and James Jackson, Sr. The Family Celebration of her Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accoun ts/7325565/delphinejackson) 11AM on Thursday, June 4th. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, June 3rd. Internment will be in Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.