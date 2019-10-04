|
TOWNSEND, Charles Stanley Charles Stanley Townsend, 63 of Round Rock, TX passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born in Elgin, TX on January 27, 1956. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Denise Townsend, and daughters Amy Ward (Ricky), Heather Martin (Joe), and Kristy Townsend. Grandchildren, Makayla and Hayley Struhall, Tyler, Clayton and Samantha Ward, Myka Townsend. Stanley was the youngest of six children and survived by brothers Harvey (Sharon), Richard (Wanda) and brother-in-law Clarence Nash as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family and countless friends. Preceeded in death by his parents, James Marvin and Alvena Beckman Townsend, infant brother James Marvin Jr., sisters Rogene (Jerry Marcuse) and Betty Nash. Stanley graduated from Lanier High School in 1974 and was on the baseball team as catcher. He worked for Coreslab Structures for 25 years. He married the love of his life Denise Jones Townsend January 25, 1975 and they loved and cared for each other throughout almost 45 years. He was an avid fan of UT baseball and football. Anyone who would like to wear Stanley's team color of UT orange, please feel free to do so. Memorial services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 700 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, TX on October 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception in the Worship Center. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Power for Parkinson's, a local non-profit that works with instructing exercise and care of Parkinson's patients and caregivers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2019