RING, Dennis Alan Dennis Alan Ring was born, July 6, 1941 in Evanston, IL. Dennis passed from this life June 10, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida. Dennis, and his high school sweetheart Patricia, graduated from Beloit Memorial High School where they were co-editors of the high-school yearbook, THE BELOITER. After high school, Dennis enlisted in the United States Army. Upon receiving orders to Eritrea, Ethiopia, East Africa, Dennis and Patricia married on December 27, 1960 so they could be together overseas. Dennis graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He later received a direct commission as an officer in the Army. Subsequently he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, earning a Master's of Science in Operations Analysis. He retired from the Army after 20 years of service in several fields including; Army Security Agency, Chemical Corp and Combat Development Experimentation Commands. Of his many tours, in 1971 he served in Viet Nam and received the Bronze Star. Following his retirement from the Army, Dennis had a second career working at Lockheed Martin in the Missiles and Space Division and as an SEI assessor. Dennis was an active and avid genealogist in his retirement and was a certified reference for several genealogical organizations. He traced family lineages back several centuries, including to the origin of the Ring name in Sweden. Dennis and Patricia were world travelers in their retirement and explored the far reaches of every continent by cruise ship but they were always quick to return and favored spending time with their descendants. Although Dennis and Patricia retired to Florida, the years spend in Austin were the longest time either Dennis or Patricia lived in one place. They consider Texas home. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patricia in 2015, and his sister, Linda (Ring) Hoff in 2018. He leaves behind three children, Holly (Faron) Meek, Sara Ring, and Todd Ring; 4 grandchildren, Jami (Ben) McFerron, Caitlin Wildt, Kimberly Ring, and Emily Ring; two great grandsons, Logen and Cole McFerron. Funeral and burial will be private. Remembrance in passing from this life as a beautiful sunset or a field of bluebonnets.