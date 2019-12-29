|
|
KESTNER, Dennis Carl Dennis Carl Kestner, 78, of Austin, TX passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Dennis was born in Blue Island, IL to Paul and Judith Kestner on November 20, 1941. Dennis received his undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota and his MBA from St. Edward's University. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eva Jean, of Austin, his children Julie Kestner (husband, Matthew), David Kestner (wife, Kimberly), Sandra Silvey (husband, Tim), and his 4 granddaughters, Kelsey, Lauren, Kailey, and Alexis. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Judith Kestner. Graveside service and burial will be held at Onion Creek Cemetery, 7485 Circle S Rd, in Austin, Texas with Reverend Don Long officiating, on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Houston or The . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019