|
|
RIVERA, Derly E. Derly Rivera, age 87, passed away from cancer on May 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas. He was born in San Diego, Texas, to Enrique and Maria Rivera. Derly met his wife Mary Ann in Corpus Christi, where he was assistant principal when she started her first teaching job. In 1972, the family moved to Austin, and for the next 22 years he worked in personnel for the Austin Independent School District, hiring teachers, principals, and counselors, many who have attributed their careers in education to his help and guidance. After retirement in 1994, Derly was active on legislative committees for the Texas Retired Teachers Association and the Austin Retired Teachers Association. He also joined the Sierra Club and Central Texas Trail Tamers, working to rebuild hiking trails in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, California, and Mexico. He and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and hiking in retirement, making trips to Mexico, Central and South America, Canada, and European countries. One of his favorite trips was hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas with his son Greg and three grandsons for his 80th birthday. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Rivera; sister Nella Casas; sister-in-law Sheryl Thompson; daughter Lauren Rivera Jahnke (husband Bob); son Greg Rivera (wife Joanie); his three grandsons, Grant, Mark, and Jack Rivera; and many loving family members and friends. "Poppy" was an extremely proud and involved grandfather and attended many basketball and soccer games, swim and track meets, and band concerts. There will be no public services at this time. The family may have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Texas Food Bank, Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020