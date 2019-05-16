Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Deronza ; Denette Patterson ";Ronnie" Greene


Deronza ; Denette Patterson ";Ronnie" Greene Obituary
GREENE, Deronza Denette Patterson "Ronnie" Deronza Greene, 65, of Bastrop, Texas, died Saturday, May 11th. She was born in Lake Providence, LA on November 25, 1953, a daughter of the late Rosie Lee and Elbert Patterson. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 18th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing will be Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 am 12:00 pm. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. Deronza's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019
