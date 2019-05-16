Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Deronza Denette Patterson Greene


Deronza Denette Patterson Greene Obituary
GREENE, Deronza Denette Patterson "Ronnie" Deronza Greene, 65, of Bastrop, Texas, died Saturday, May 11th. She was born in Lake Providence, LA on November 25, 1953, a daughter of the late Rosie Lee and Elbert Patterson. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 18th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing will be Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 am 12:00 pm. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. Deronza's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 16 to May 17, 2019
