GREENE, Deronza Denette Patterson "Ronnie" Deronza Greene, 65, of Bastrop, Texas, died Saturday, May 11th. She was born in Lake Providence, LA on November 25, 1953, a daughter of the late Rosie Lee and Elbert Patterson. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 18th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing will be Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 am 12:00 pm. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. Deronza's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 16 to May 17, 2019