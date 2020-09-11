AMORIKO, Derrick Ray Derrick Ray Amoriko, 51 years of age and a resident of Austin, Tx, was taken suddenly from this life on August 26, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Oh on June 25, 1969 to Wayne and Grace Hicks. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Angelo and Josephine Dado and Paternal grandparents Andrew and Estelle Hicks. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Grace Hicks, brother David Hicks, sister Gina Hartley and husband Bill, and his precious little girl Rosalee Grace Amoriko, whom he adored. Derrick also leaves behind his 3 nieces, Michelle Hicks, Robyn Coutee and Allison McKneely, and grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout Ohio, Louisiana and Texas. Derrick loved the city of Austin and his friends were like family to him. A memorial Service to honor Derrick's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Coldwater Baptist Church in the Hagewood community.



