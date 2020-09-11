1/1
Derrick Ray Amoriko
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMORIKO, Derrick Ray Derrick Ray Amoriko, 51 years of age and a resident of Austin, Tx, was taken suddenly from this life on August 26, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Oh on June 25, 1969 to Wayne and Grace Hicks. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Angelo and Josephine Dado and Paternal grandparents Andrew and Estelle Hicks. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Grace Hicks, brother David Hicks, sister Gina Hartley and husband Bill, and his precious little girl Rosalee Grace Amoriko, whom he adored. Derrick also leaves behind his 3 nieces, Michelle Hicks, Robyn Coutee and Allison McKneely, and grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout Ohio, Louisiana and Texas. Derrick loved the city of Austin and his friends were like family to him. A memorial Service to honor Derrick's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Coldwater Baptist Church in the Hagewood community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Coldwater Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard St. Denis - Natchitoches
848 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-357-8271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard St. Denis - Natchitoches

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 10, 2020
gina hartley
Sister
September 10, 2020
gina hartley
Sister
September 10, 2020
Derrick you will be forever missed. I love you little brother and I promise lil Rosalee will know her daddy loved her.
gina hartley
Sister
September 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Emily Piwetz
September 10, 2020
Sending you all loving thoughts and heartfelt sympathy. I can not imagine what y'all are going through. Just know that you are all loved my many.
Pamela Graham
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. Derrick lifted our family up & shined a light for so many people. An incredible Father & protector. Forever in our hearts.
Kim Temple
Friend
September 8, 2020
I love you Uncle Duke
Robyn Coutee
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved