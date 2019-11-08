Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
SMITH, Desmond Earl "Des" Desmond Earl "Des" Smith, 82, of Bastrop, TX, died Tuesday, November 5th. He was born in Roxton, TX on August 25, 1937, a son of the late Willie Mae (Inglemon) and John Wesley Smith. He served in the U.S. Air Force. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 4:30 PM on Saturday, November 9th at Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Bastrop, TX. Interment will be private. Flowers can be sent to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019
