|
|
FUGLER, Dewey "Mark" Age 63 passed away quietly on December 18, 2019, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous health battle. He has gone to be with our Lord and Savior for life's eternal peace. Mark was a native Austinite, born February 6, 1956 to Jerry and Bernice Fugler. He attended McCallum High, moving on to attend Southwest Texas State University and Texas State Technical Institute before joining IBM. Mark lived life to the fullest; he always said you are as strong as you allow your mind to believe. His passion for life was evident in all he did, from the stories told, the games played, his sense of adventure, the places traveled, the life experiences he shared, and in his time with family and friends sharing with us all his greatest sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Bernice Fugler; his grandparents, Bernice and Mamie Stamps and Lois M. Fugler. Survived by his loving family, his wife of more than 25 years, Barbara Fugler , their children, Katrina Klubeck and husband Wil; Vanessa Klunk and husband Shawn; Cassandra Taber and fiancé Jesse; eight grandchildren: Kiley, Havik, Austin, Emma, Destyni, Kendra, Acea, and Cash; his sister, Jana Fugler Grimes and husband John; along with many cherished family and friends. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the family residence. Please join us in honoring Mark's life by sharing your condolences at www.legacy.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019