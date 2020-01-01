|
|
BRIDGEMAN, Diamond Denise 29, of Manor, died Saturday, December 21st. She was born in Plattsburgh, NY on January 24, 1990, a daughter of Shelia (Kirk) and Jesse Bridgeman, Jr. She was also blessed to be raised by father Jeffrey House. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Friday, January 3rd at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Austin with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin on Thursday, January 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020