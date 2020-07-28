TANGUMA, Diana Davila Our beloved Diana Davila Tanguma, age 66, was called to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Davila, Jr. and Esther Guzman Davila. Diana loved her family and extended family and knew no strangers. She would have given her last dollar bill she had to a stranger on the street corner. She loved trips to Las Vegas! The slot machines, wherever she could find them, were her favorite. But her favorite pastime was to be with her family, driving anywhere for a visit, yelling at her granddaughter's softball game and her grandson's college graduations. Her favorite charity is St. Jude. She loved to buy everyone something at Christmas and always made sure, even if she wasn't attending the event, to buy a gift for everyone to open. She had the biggest heart, the silliest personality and will be terribly missed by everyone. Diana was a dedicated employee for the state of Texas (HHSC) for 41 years and was looking forward to her second retirement next August to spend more time with her family. She created lifelong relationships with her co-workers, whom we know, she also considered as part of her extended family. Diana is survived by her loving children D. Renée (Cordelia Guevara) Tanguma and Arthur (Valeri) Tanguma III; her grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Tanguma and Aliyah Faith Tanguma; her sisters, Patsy Davila and Rhonda Davila; brother, Daniel (Lucy) Davila III, and her nephew, Daniel Davila IV, other loving family and friends. Pallbearers include George Anthony Ybarra, Michael Ysla, William Covarrubias, Jimmy Limon, Clayborn McClinton, Gilbert Ferrales Jr., Gabriel Ferrales, and Daniel Davila IV. Honorary pallbearers include Jonathan Michael Ferrales, Alek G. Guevara, Carson Paul McClinton, and Roy Perales, Jr. Visitation will be held 5:00-9:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35 Feeder Rd., Austin, Texas. The family would like to thank everyone who has offered condolences, sent gifts and provided meals during this time. The memories you've shared with us have really helped us cope with our tremendous loss. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we understand that not everyone may be able to attend funeral services and we ask that you continue to keep us in your daily prayers.



